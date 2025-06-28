3 Reasons why Solo Sikoa won the United States Championship at WWE Night of Champions 2025

Solo Sikoa shocked the world at WWE Night of Champions 2025 when he dethroned Jacob Fatu to become the United States Champion. This is Sikoa's first singles title in his main roster run.

The match witnessed many ups and downs when Tonga Loa made his return and aided the former Ula Fala owner. Later, Hikuleo made his television debut and destroyed the Samoan Werewolf, leading to Solo's victory.

In this article, we will discuss three reasons why the new Bloodline leader emerged as the new Champion at the Saudi Arabia event.

#3. To stretch the feud between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu

One of the potential reasons behind Solo Sikoa's victory could be WWE's intention to prolong the feud. The next PLE is SummerSlam 2025, and the complicated ending of this title bout suggests a rematch between them.

If Jacob had retained the gold, there would be no point for another match between Solo and Fatu at the Biggest Party of the Summer. This could be why Sikoa took the US Title at Night of Champions 2025.

#2. To have a strong WWE debut for Hikuleo

After a long wait, Hikuleo finally made his WWE debut by siding with the former NXT Champion. The former NJPW Strong Champion had already debuted in the Stamford-based promotion, albeit in a non-televised match.

With the help of Hikuleo, Solo managed to defeat Jacob Fatu, which shows the impact of the newly debuted star. So, to further solidify the impactful debut of the 34-year-old star, WWE could have booked this title change.

#1. Solo Sikoa desperately needs a big win

Over the past few months, Solo was part of prominent storylines and matches but failed to emerge as the winner. Due to this, a big win was a must for the Bloodline leader. By winning the United States Championship, Sikoa has somewhat regained his momentum as a single star.

With the numbers game on his side, there is a high chance that Solo will have a long title reign as US Champion. This might reinstate him to the main event scene and allow WWE to put a world title on him shortly.

Additionally, this win kicks off the singles accolades list for Sikoa, as this is his first title in the main roster as a singles champion. So, all these could be the probable reasons behind the victory of Solo at Night of Champions 2025.

