  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Solo Sikoa
  • Solo Sikoa breaks silence after Jacob Fatu loses WWE United States Championship

Solo Sikoa breaks silence after Jacob Fatu loses WWE United States Championship

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Published Jun 29, 2025 03:31 GMT
Solo Sikoa is basking in his glory (Image Credits: wwe.com)
Solo Sikoa is basking in his glory (Image credits: wwe.com)

Solo Sikoa picked up possibly the biggest win of his career at WWE Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia last night. He shared his immediate reaction after knocking Jacob Fatu off his perch to capture the United States Championship for the first time.

Ad

Sikoa and Fatu put on a barnburner contest, which was marred by multiple interferences. Tonga Loa, who was out of action since late last year, finally returned to turn his back on The Samoan Werewolf. However, he and JC Mateo weren't enough to keep Jacob Fatu down.

Just when fans thought the 33-year-old wrestler had overcome his enemies, Hikuleo (aka Tala Tonga) dragged him out of the ring and sent him crashing through the announce desk. The numbers game eventually caught up to Fatu, which cost him the United States Championship.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

After the match, WWE cameras caught up with Solo Sikoa as he was heading to the back with his new Bloodline. The Street Champion of the Island had the following to say after winning his first singles title on the main roster.

One wrong move ended his WWE career - Watch Now!

"It's mine, it's all mine, I'm tired of giving, I gave everything, now I'm taking it all, it's mine. Everything!"
Ad

Fatu's fairytale run ended abruptly after 70 days. Is he going to get a rematch anytime soon? He could, only if he apologized to Sikoa.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit WWE and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

About the author
Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.

He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.

In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.

He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.

Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.

Contact - [email protected]

Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications