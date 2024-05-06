Rikishi sends a message to real-life Bloodline member after WWE Backlash

In the aftermath of the WWE Backlash France Premium Live Event, Rikishi sent a message to fellow real-life Bloodline and Anoa'i family member Naomi.

At the recently concluded PLE in France, Naomi unsuccessfully challenged Bayley for the WWE Women's Championship. Tiffany Stratton was also involved in the Triple Threat Match.

On Instagram, Rikishi reacted to Naomi's incredible entrance from Backlash by commenting with the fire emoji.

Check out a screenshot of Rikishi's Instagram comment:

At Backlash France, Naomi received an incredible reception from the WWE Universe. Earlier this year, the 36-year-old returned to WWE after entering the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Naomi is a former two-time SmackDown Women's Champion and a former one-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion. Both her title reigns occurred during her first stint in WWE.

Naomi commented on the possibility of her joining The Bloodline

The Bloodline has made big moves in 2024. The faction currently consists of Roman Reigns, The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, and new additions, Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa.

In 2022, Naomi spoke with Inside The Ropes where she discussed the idea of joining the faction. The former SmackDown Women's Champion claimed it was a bit "weird" for her not to be a part of The Bloodline already, as she was mostly around members of the faction, who also happen to be her family. She said:

"I do [get the Paul Heyman wisdom] and it is a little weird that I’m not in it because I’m always there with them. I’m always there, I’m always around, I’m always, you know, annoying them so, maybe later down the road or maybe there’s somewhere for me to come in with the boys, with Jon and Josh [Jimmy & Jey Uso], who knows?"

Naomi's husband, Jimmy Uso, was loyal to the faction, before being booted out by Sikoa and the debuting Tonga. On the SmackDown after WrestleMania XL, The Enforcer took matters into his own hands. Only time will tell where the Samoan faction goes from here.