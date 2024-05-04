Rikishi sends a message to The Bloodline's Tama Tonga after he wins his first two WWE matches

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi recently sent a message to The Bloodline's newest member, Tama Tonga, after his first two matches.

Tama Tonga recently made his way to WWE and has already established himself as a force to be reckoned with. He joined The Bloodline immediately upon his arrival and launched a vicious attack on Jimmy Uso.

At WWE's two recent live events, Tama Tonga teamed up with Solo Sikoa in back-to-back tag team matches against Randy Orton and LA Knight. Shortly after, Tonga shared an image from the Vienna live event, where he and Solo won their second match against Orton and Knight. Rikishi reshared the image on his Instagram story and sent Tama a Bloodline emoji as can be seen below:

What the future has in store for The Bloodline remains to be seen.

Rikishi wanted to be a part of WWE WrestleMania XL

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi's sons, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso collided on Night One of WrestleMania XL. The Yeet Master was victorious over his twin brother when all was said and done.

The WWE legend later opened up about the match in question on his RIKISHI FATU OFF THE TOP podcast and revealed that he wanted to be involved in it.

"They did great without me, but just to add a little bit more to the match, it would have been a great opportunity not only for the fans but also for myself on a personal level. To be able to grace the stage with your kids—that's a memory that will forever be in stone in our family. But at the end of the day, I don't make the calls. I didn't lie about it. I was right close by; I was in Philadelphia. Everybody knew where I was, but I never got the call," Rikishi said.

Many fans are speculating that Roman Reigns will return to WWE TV as a babyface. Now that Solo Sikoa has seemingly taken over The Bloodline, it looks like another Bloodline Civil War is in the works.

