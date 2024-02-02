Rikishi sends a one-word message aimed at Roman Reigns and The Bloodline ahead of WWE SmackDown

Rikishi took to social media to send a one-word message aimed at Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

At the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, Reigns successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles. Rikishi's son, Solo Sikoa, got involved during the match.

Taking to Twitter/X, Rikishi hyped up The Bloodline's segment for this week's SmackDown by sending a one-word message.

"TONIGHT !!!" wrote Rikishi.

Logan Paul claimed he could be the "next" Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns' former opponent, Logan Paul, claimed he could reach the same status as The Tribal Chief.

Speaking on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Paul spoke highly of Reigns, claiming he underestimated the latter. Paul said:

"I had a taxing day yesterday,” Logan Paul said. “Kevin Owens is better than I thought. He’s good, he’s very good. I made fun of him frequently, I called him all sorts of things. I called him the ‘Humpty Dumpty of WWE.’ Called him a 40-year-old schoolboy because he dresses like a teenager. I underestimated him, and I’m in a little bit of pain. I’m in a little bit of pain. I did retain my title against all odds for the first time in WWE. That’s the Royal Rumble, and that’s all it takes. One title defense at a time. Who knows, at this rate, I could be the next Roman Reigns. I’m in pain, but I bled.”

Paul previously challenged Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship but was unsuccessful in his attempt to dethrone The Head of the Table.

Reigns will be appearing on this week's SmackDown. The show will also feature Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes, who has hinted at going after The Tribal Chief.

What are your expectations from this week's SmackDown featuring Reigns and The Bloodline? Sound off in the comments section below!

