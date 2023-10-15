Rikishi sends a one-word message after Roman Reigns and The Bloodline confront Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso

WWE legend and Anoa'i family member Rikishi recently took to social media to react to the confrontation between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.

On this week's episode of SmackDown, The Tribal Chief finally returned to WWE for the first time in two months. He crossed paths with John Cena, LA Knight, Jey Uso, and the man he defeated in the main event of WrestleMania 39, Cody Rhodes.

Taking to Instagram, Rikishi sent out a one-word message following the massive confrontation that took place on the blue brand.

"Money," wrote Rikishi following The Bloodline's confrontation with Rhodes and Jey.

Check out a screengrab of Rikishi's Instagram story:

On SmackDown, Rhodes and Jey successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. The duo won the titles at Fastlane and defended them against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens on Monday Night RAW.

After his confrontation with Rhodes and Jey, Reigns even put LA Knight on notice. In the main event of SmackDown, Knight defeated Solo Sikoa, but the show ended with The Megastar being speared by The Tribal Chief.

Roman Reigns has a history with both Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso

In recent months, Roman Reigns has had issues with both Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso.

At WrestleMania 39, Reigns successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Rhodes in the main event. The conclusion to the match was controversial, as Solo Sikoa's interference led to The Tribal Chief's victory.

Post-WrestleMania, Cody Rhodes focused on his feud with Brock Lesnar. Roman Reigns, meanwhile, shifted focus on The Usos, who betrayed him and The Bloodline. At SummerSlam, Jey Uso challenged Reigns to a Tribal Combat.

However, Jey was unsuccessful in dethroning The Head of the Table, courtesy of Jimmy, who shockingly betrayed his own brother.

What are your thoughts on Rikishi's reaction to the confrontation between The Bloodline and Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso? Sound off in the comment section below.