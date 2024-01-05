Rikishi sends a rare three-word message to Jimmy Uso

Rikishi took to social media to send a rare three-word message to his elder son, Jimmy Uso.

Jimmy is currently a member of The Bloodline. Last year at SummerSlam, he betrayed his brother Jey Uso, preventing him from winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from their cousin Roman Reigns. This led to him rejoining The Bloodline after initially turning his back on The Tribal Chief.

Taking to Instagram, Rikishi shared a selfie with Jimmy. In a rare instance, he quoted Uso's WWE entrance theme song, "Born a King," as the caption.

"Born a KING !! #Fatubrand #JimmyUso @wwe #Fatus #usos #rikishi," wrote Rikishi.

Jey Uso has suggested that he is far from done with Jimmy Uso

Jey Uso has put his brother on notice. The former Bloodline member stated that Jimmy would get an "a** whooping" when the time is right.

Speaking in an interview with The Bump, Jey revealed that, at times, it's hard for him to travel alone without his brother. He further wished success for Jimmy Uso and wants him to be at the top, as well. Jey said:

"Even like traveling alone, it is hard because I feel somewhat empty. Even like you said, I'm at the highest point, and I do want my brother to be there. Like I wish we was [sic] all good. Like, I want him to be on the other side, hitting it [his chant] with me. But man, things happen, families fight, Uce. We are going to love each other at the end, though. Jimmy going to get this work. You've got an a** whooping coming to you, Uce. Trust me."

Jimmy Uso is scheduled to appear on this week's SmackDown: New Year's Revolution episode alongside the rest of The Bloodline. Roman Reigns will also feature on the first episode of the blue brand in 2024.

