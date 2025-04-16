Rikishi sends a three-word message to Roman Reigns just days before his WrestleMania 41 main event; reacts to the OTC's major claim

Rikishi sent a three-word message to Roman Reigns days before his massive WrestleMania 41 main event. The OTC will headline Night One against Seth Rollins and CM Punk in a Triple Threat match.
On social media, Reigns declared he wasn't a part-timer but a "full-time cash cow." He has appeared on WWE television almost weekly leading up to the huge Triple Threat match. On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Seth Rollins took out both Reigns and Punk.
Reigns' video on Instagram caught Rikishi's attention. The real-life Bloodline member acknowledged his family member by calling him the "chief" and remains supportive of his massive statement.
"Tell 'em, chief," wrote Rikishi.
Check out a screengrab of Rikishi's Instagram comment on Reigns' post:
Roman Reigns claimed he wasn't a part-timer in WWE
Roman Reigns uploaded a promo on social media recently, claiming he wasn't a part-timer. Rather, the OTC claimed he was working every second that he was breathing.
He also made a major statement by adding that the professional wrestling business was living off of him. He said:
"It's funny because a lot of people call me a part-timer. A lot of people got a lot of things to say about my schedule. I'm no part-timer, I'm a full-time cash cow. Every second that I'm breathing, I'm working. That's how this whole thing works. Proof of concept. This business lives off me. Don't ever get it confused. Every second that I'm breathing, I'm working."
Roman Reigns will be entering WrestleMania 41 without Paul Heyman in his corner. The Wiseman has agreed to fulfill CM Punk's favor, who asked the Hall of Famer to be in his corner for the match. Punk previously teamed up with the OG Bloodline, helping them win against The New Bloodline at WarGames.
This past Monday on WWE RAW, Reigns abandoned Heyman, shoving him to the ground. A brawl then broke out between Reigns, Rollins, and Punk, with The Visionary standing tall.