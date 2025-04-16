Roman Reigns makes major announcement on his WWE status

Roman Reigns has been working a relatively lighter schedule in WWE ever since he became The Tribal Chief. The OG Bloodline leader has now set the record straight on his status.

Roman Reigns is preparing to headline his 10th WrestleMania main event when he faces Seth Rollins and CM Punk in a Triple Threat match on April 19. The upcoming match will test the Only Tribal Chief's patience, as he won't have his Wiseman in his corner for the first time in many years.

Paul Heyman will walk down the aisle with CM Punk after 12 years at WrestleMania 41.

Ahead of this highly anticipated matchup, Roman Reigns took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to upload a video of himself to clarify his working schedule.

Reigns stated that he is not a part-timer, despite much speculation. He called himself a full-time cash cow and said WWE lives off him.

"It's funny because a lot of people call me a part-timer. A lot of people got a lot of things to say about my schedule. I'm no part-timer, I'm a full-time cash cow. Every second that I'm breathing, I'm working. That's how this whole thing works. Proof of concept. This business lives off me. Don't ever get it confused. Every second that I'm breathing, I'm working," Reigns said.

Check out his post below:

Has Roman Reigns ended things with Paul Heyman just days before WWE WrestleMania 41?

During the go-home episode of WWE RAW before WrestleMania 41, Roman Reigns did the unthinkable when he put his hands on his Wiseman.

The Only Tribal Chief shoved Paul Heyman to the group during a scuffle with CM Punk and Seth Rollins. This comes after Heyman confirmed he will be in CM Punk's corner at WrestleMania 41.

At the end of the night, The Visionary stood tall over Reigns and Punk after smashing the Bloodline kingpin with a steel chair, a call-back to The Shield breakup from 2014.

