3 Reasons why Roman Reigns put his hands on Paul Heyman on WWE RAW

The go-home episode of WWE RAW before WrestleMania 41 concluded with an unexpected twist: Seth Rollins destroyed both Roman Reigns and CM Punk. This occurred after the Visionary confronted the Original Tribal Chief, who was already frustrated with Paul Heyman's behavior and the ongoing situation.
Rollins attempted to expose the Special Counsel, but ultimately, he was overpowered by Reigns. Also, the OTC surprisingly puts his hands on the Wiseman, leading to the arrival of the Second City Saint. The show concluded with Seth standing tall and curb-stomping both Reigns and Punk.
In this article, we will discuss three reasons why the Original Tribal Chief put his hands on Paul Heyman on WWE RAW this week.
#3. Roman Reigns feels betrayed by the actions of Paul Heyman
One of the biggest reasons Roman Reigns puts his hands on the Wiseman is that he feels betrayed by the actions of the Hall of Famer. Reigns mentioned this sense of betrayal in his promo on RAW, indicating that his attack on Heyman was driven by these feelings.
If Heyman's actions hadn't sparked this sense of betrayal, it’s likely that the Original Tribal Chief wouldn’t have confronted the Special Counsel on the red brand this week.
#2. Seth Rollins' provocation could be the result of Reign's action
Seth Rollins made a strong effort to provoke Roman Reigns regarding Paul Heyman by claiming that fulfilling a favor for CM Punk is Heyman's choice. The Visionary also pointed out that the Special Counsel also owes a favor to Rollins, but Seth has no expectations from the Hall of Famer.
Following this provocation, the OTC first took down Seth Rollins and then confronted the Wiseman. This suggests that Roman’s attack on Heyman may react to Seth's provocation against Heyman to the former Undisputed WWE Champion.
#1. To plant seeds for Roman Reigns & Heyman's separation
The road to WrestleMania 41 has already hinted at a potential separation between Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns. The recent attack by the OTC on the Wiseman appears to be another step toward the dissolution of their alliance.
If Reigns turns on Heyman, it will justify the Wiseman's betrayal, especially if he aligns with CM Punk after WrestleMania. This could be why WWE may have decided to plant seeds for their separation with the storyline angle of Roman attacking the Special Counsel on RAW before the Showcase of Immortals.