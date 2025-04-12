Paul Heyman's betrayal; The Shield reforms? 5 possible finishes for CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41

One of the most anticipated WrestleMania 41 matches pits CM Punk against both Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. All three stars have issues with each other, dating back to Punk bringing The Shield to WWE's main roster over a decade ago.

The Best in the World eliminated both men from this year's Royal Rumble, which angered Reigns and Rollins despite the match being every person for themselves. The Architect then cost Punk a chance to win the Elimination Chamber by hitting him with a Stomp, after his own elimination, which John Cena capitalised on.

Paul Heyman's role has also come into question as he's the loyal Wiseman of The Tribal Chief, but is also Punk's best friend. With all of those factors to consider, the massive triple threat contest could play out in any of the next five ways:

#5. Paul Heyman helps Roman Reigns beat Punk, Rollins

Paul Heyman's presence could factor into the outcome at WrestleMania 41. He's loyal to two of the three competitors, with his favor landing him in Punk's corner for the match.

He's been loyal to Roman Reigns for the last five years and has acted as his proxy whenever The Tribal Chief doesn't appear to hype a feud for The Bloodline. The Wiseman struggled to say no to Reigns but only did so because of his loyalty to his old friend Punk.

Heyman's remorse at saying "No" to his beloved Tribal Chief could cause him to interfere on Roman's behalf. This would cause tension between him and Punk, but also potentially preserve his standing as The Head of the Table.

#4. CM Punk overcomes two-thirds of The Shield

A big talking point coming from The Best in the World is how neither Reigns nor Rollins has defeated him without help from the other. It sets up a potential two-on-one situation in the triple threat because The Visionary cannot stand Punk.

He pleaded with Reigns and blamed him for not ending Punk during Survivor Series: WarGames. Despite those factors, Rollins would be more than willing to team up with his former ally to finally end his hated rival.

This will paint Punk as the babyface who has to fight from under two foes. Overcoming the alliance and potentially pitting them against each other could be a way for the cerebral Straight Edge Superstar to claim victory in his first WrestleMania main event.

#3. Heyman turns on both Punk and Reigns to fulfill his favor to Rollins

The best way to have fans talking coming out of the WrestleMania 41 Triple Threat Match would be if Seth Rollins beats Reigns and Punk. He's the odd man out since he doesn't have a strong relationship with Paul Heyman.

That dynamic changed on RAW when he held up on hitting The Wiseman with a Curb Stomp. Rollins claimed Heyman now owed him a favor. An easy way for Heyman to squash being pulled between Punk and Reigns is to align with The Architect.

It would be a shocking betrayal and unexpected since Rollins is likely part of the match to take the pinfall. Heyman turning on both of his supposed allies would also provide WWE with a great angle after WrestleMania 41.

#2. Roman Reigns wins another WrestleMania main event

WWE has booked Roman Reigns as one of the greatest stars of all time. He's arguably competed in more main events than he needed to, often at the cost of other WWE stars.

When he wants a rematch, he would probably get one despite others having to work extra hard after losing a championship. Fans are divided between all three men heading into WrestleMania 41.

Reigns and Rollins have both exhibited heel-like tendencies at various points of the feud. The Shield could reunite for one night to end Punk. However, The Head of the Table still hasn't forgiven The Visionary for breaking up the group.

Hence, he could attack The Visionary and pin him. It would be the most boring outcome since Reigns wins all the time. However, he could simply pin Rollins on Night One of WrestleMania 41 to set up a future feud against The Voice of the Voiceless.

#1. Paul Heyman helps CM Punk win at WrestleMania 41

The only way WWE bookers will let Roman Reigns lose or eat a pin is if outside interference leads to a loss. Punk finally got his first WrestleMania main event despite walking out of the company a decade ago.

His wrinkles have added intrigue to the WrestleMania 41 Triple Threat Match, irking Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief is used to everything going his way, so when someone gets the upper hand, he has trouble adjusting.

With his best friend in his corner, Punk could pin Rollins or Reigns to claim victory in his first main event at The Showcase of the Immortals. It would also be an emotional moment for The Best in the World and his old pal.

Winning his match at WrestleMania 41 would set him up as a title challenger. So far, every time Punk has tried shifting focus to winning gold, an obstacle has emerged.

