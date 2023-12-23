Rikishi sends warning about Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline in WWE ahead of 2024

Rikishi has been watching The Bloodline's story unfold on WWE TV over the past few years as the father of Solo Sikoa and The Usos.

The WWE Hall of Famer has teased making his return several times and recently took to Instagram where he was able to put over his whole family and the Fatu brand heading into 2024.

Rikishi shared a photo with Solo Sikoa and several of his sons with a caption making it clear that 2024 would be their year.

"A few my boys , missing few more - Each ☝🏾 teach ☝🏾 - They are the FORMULA all gas into 2024 . Goto work , learn to work , see the work adapt from the work you see and hear coming a mile away. - Gods Strength - FATU BRAND ☝🏾" he wrote.

The Bloodline have been dominating SmackDown, but it seems that one of his other sons, Jacob Fatu, is now making a name for himself on the Independent Circuit and could have turned heads in WWE as well.

Will Solo Sikoa win his first main roster WWE Championship in 2024?

Solo Sikoa has been on SmackDown for more than a year now and is seen as the enforcer of The Bloodline, but despite all of his dominance alongside his family, he is yet to capture a Championship on the main roster.

The former North American Champion was named The Tribal Heir last week on SmackDown and now it seems that he could be looking to push forward towards a Championship in the new year.

Solo Sikoa could even be seen as a dark horse for the upcoming Royal Rumble on January 27th.

Do you think Solo Sikoa will finally make 2024 his year? Share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.