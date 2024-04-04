Rikishi and the entire Anoa'i Family have a lot to look forward to at WrestleMania 40, with The Rock, Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso all competing. However, the star has sent a warning ahead of the event, reminding everyone that there may be a twist waiting at the show.

Currently, Roman Reigns and The Rock are set up for a tag team match at WrestleMania Night 1, where they will face Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes. Should they win, Reigns' match against Rhodes will be Bloodline Rules, which will allow every member of the faction to interfere so that they get the result that they want. If they lose, though, then they will be banned from ringside.

Meanwhile, Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso will face each other in a Brother vs Brother match. This will see almost all members of the Bloodline wrestle at WrestleMania, except Solo Sikoa.

Given that, it appears that Rikishi has sent a warning about the star and called him the "PARAMOUNT" Chief.

"Don’t sleep on the PARAMOUNT CHEIF [sic] @solosikoa 🩸☝🏾 .. #WeTheOnes #anoaifatubloodline #SefaFatu #Wrestlemania #40," the Hall of Famer wrote.

His warning appeared to hint at Solo Sikoa playing a major role at WrestleMania, but it remains to be seen what that is.

Rikishi may be hinting at a repeat of last year's events with Solo Sikoa

At WrestleMania 39, Sikoa's Samoan Spike ensured Cody Rhodes lost his match against Roman Reigns.

With the referee distracted, Cody Rhodes had the win ready, as he had Reigns set for a Cross Rhodes.

At this point, it's not sure if he'll be able to, thanks to the first night's match on which the Bloodline Rules stipulation depends.

However, Cody Rhodes better heed Rikishi's warning and watch out for Solo Sikoa when the time comes.

