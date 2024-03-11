Rikishi shares cryptic "loyalty" message after major WWE match is added to WrestleMania 40

Rikishi has shared his thoughts on many of the issues within The Bloodline on WWE TV over the past few years.

The Bloodline has moved forward since The Rock made his return to WWE earlier this year and it was recently revealed on SmackDown that The Great One and Roman Reigns would be teaming together to take on Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 next month.

After Rollins accepted the challenge on SmackDown, Rikishi shared a message on Instagram where he talked about loyalty.

"Loyalty is a two way street," he claimed.

It's unclear what this is about, but since Rikishi has been sharing updates on The Bloodline story, it's safe to say that this could be linked.

The Rock recently acknowledged Roman Reigns as his Tribal Chief on WWE SmackDown

The Rock was expected to be the man to bring on the end of The Bloodline, instead, he was happy to accept Roman Reigns as his Tribal Chief a few weeks ago on SmackDown.

The two men are now set to team up together at WrestleMania, with Roman Reigns' Championship match against Cody Rhodes set to be majorly impacted if they lose.

Rikishi has been teasing a return to WWE to be part of the story for several months and has already revealed that he will be in Philadelphia for WrestleCon the same weekend as WrestleMania.

It's unclear if this update is another tease regarding his potential return and the loyalty within The Bloodline, especially after Jimmy Uso's actions against his brother over the past few weeks.

The post is a cryptic one and could even link to Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, who were thrown together in their effort to end The Bloodline.

Rollins and Rhodes have a long history following The American Nightmare's return and many fans are worried that there may be some issues between the two men at WrestleMania, or that they could have trouble remaining on the same page.

Do you think Rikishi will be part of The Bloodline's story at WrestleMania? Share your thoughts and predictions in the comments section.

