Rikishi shares four-word message to Jey Uso following Tag Team Championship loss on WWE RAW

This week on WWE RAW, Jey Uso was attacked by his own brother, who cost him another championship.

Cody Rhodes had already been put through the announce table by Damian Priest, which meant that he was in no position to help when Jimmy Uso interfered in the match and hit his brother with a Superkick on the apron.

This allowed Balor to hit the Coup De Grace and win back the Tag Team Championships. It was also made clear that the issues between the two brothers are far from over.

Expand Tweet

Following the show, it appears that their father Rikishi has already chosen his side, sharing the following message in support of Jey Uso.

Expand Tweet

Rikishi appears to be supporting Jey Uso despite his recent championship loss. But then went on to share several other videos from recent weeks.

Roman Reigns returned to lead The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown

Rikishi's support for Jey Uso wasn't the only update he shared on his Instagram stories. He also went on to share several videos from SmackDown that include Roman Reigns spearing Solo Sikoa, Roman Reigns' entrance, and Jey Uso winning the Tag Team Championships with Cody Rhodes at Fastlane.

It appears that Rikishi has delved back into some of the biggest moments of the last few months and could now be sharing his support as the story starts to heat up between Jimmy and Jey Uso.

With Crown Jewel right around the corner, it's likely that the two brothers could be forced to settle their issues in Saudi Arabia. Jey Uso no longer has a right to return to SmackDown since he lost the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships, so it's unclear how this match will be set up.

Do you think Jimmy and Jey will collide at WWE Crown Jewel? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.