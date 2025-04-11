Rikishi shares grim news on Jimmy Uso's condition and impact on family: "We've definitely got a big problem"

Jimmy Uso has not been seen since Gunther left him in a bloodied state on a recent RAW episode, and Rikishi is very concerned! Jimmy's legendary father touched upon the recent developments and how it has spurred Jey Uso to unleash a dark side of himself before WrestleMania.

As part of WWE's plans to elevate the World Heavyweight Championship feud, Jimmy Uso got involved in Jey Uso's rivalry with Gunther and challenged the champ to a match on RAW.

The Ring General not only defeated Jimmy but also ruthlessly attacked him, with Jey Uso powerlessly watching on after being tied to the ropes.

Rikishi admitted that Gunther drawing first blood and making things personal was a pretty serious thing to happen to his family.

During his podcast, a somber Rikishi pushed the WWE story forward by declaring Jey Uso's WrestleMania clash was much more than just a match now.

"We've got something seriously happening, man! I have to see what happened to my boy, Big Jim. You know, blood has been shed. So, the first blood coming from Gunther, right? We've definitely got a big problem. I think you know, going into WrestleMania now with Jey, it's a big responsibility. It is more than a match." [19:33 -20:12]

Rikishi acknowledged that what Gunther did to his son Jimmy was unacceptable and believed it would only bring out a version of Jey Uso fans had never seen before.

"We're talking about, this is your brother. This is your family. You choose to go this route and open up the scars of the forehead and shed blood on national TV, it is not an easy thing to swallow," continued the legend. [20:13 - 20:36]

Rikishi could feel a different Jey Uso emerge on the most recent RAW episode

While many would have responded with a no-nonsense physical confrontation with Gunther, Jey Uso tackled his adversary with one of his most emotional promos yet in the WWE.

Unlike whenever the entire crowd Yeets, Jey Uso was much more reserved and focused on RAW, and Rikishi noted how his son showcased a "dark mindset".

Gone were the loud Yeet chants from the fans as even the audience realized Jey Uso had come to deliver a strong message, according to Rikishi. The wrestling veteran liked what he saw from Jey:

"I really like, and I feel that by watching my son Jey come out this past Monday, you know, it was like a dark mindset. Like, there is no soul running through his body. Normally, you see the whole arena throw up some hands, throw it down and the Yeet vibe is just on point, on fire, but when he walked out and there were no hands throwing up, it was just like a dark soul." [From 20:38 onwards]

Uso is no longer afraid of Gunther, and while his goal has always been to become world champion, Main Event Jey will now also fight to gain retribution for his brother.

Please credit Off The Top and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

