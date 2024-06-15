Rikishi shares interesting update following The Bloodline angle on WWE SmackDown

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi shared an interesting update on social media following the actions of The Bloodline on Friday Night SmackDown. The heel faction has been going strong despite the absence of Roman Reigns.

On the June 14 edition of the blue brand's show, the group's new leader, Solo Sikoa, locked horns with Kevin Owens in a singles match. The Enforcer defeated the former WWE Universal Champion in an entertaining back-and-forth contest. The Bloodline members attacked Owens afterward.

Luckily for the 40-year-old, former WWE Champion Randy Orton made a surprise return after weeks of absence to make the save. After the show, Rikishi took to Instagram Stories to share an intriguing update. The WWE Hall of Famer posted the cover image of his newly composed song dedicated to the faction along with the audio.

Here is a screenshot of Rikishi's Instagram Story:

A screengrab of Rikishi's Instagram Story.

Popular WWE Superstar fires shots at The Bloodline

The heel faction has crossed paths and become enemies with several superstars over the years. Former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Kevin Owens is one of them. KO continues to feud with the heel faction despite the absence of longtime rival Roman Reigns and the removal of The Usos from the group.

After the most recent SmackDown went off the air, Kevin Owens and Randy Orton spoke with Cathy Kelley in a backstage interview. An angry Owens referred to the group as "Bootleg Bloodline" while expressing his desire to beat down the heels again:

"You know what? Bootleg Bloodline is terrible. We agree on that, too. We should all go kick...I can't believe Paul Heyman had the physical strength to lift a man's leg high enough to put it on the rope. He'll never stop surprising me. You know, we got some payback, I think we should get more payback every chance we get... We could clash still. Anyway, we'll think about it," Kevin Owens said.

You can watch the interview below:

Kevin Owens and Randy Orton have emerged as a crowd-favorite pairing in recent times. Both the WWE Superstars have their fair share of issues with Roman Reigns and his stablemates. It will be interesting to see the duo try to get back at the heel faction.