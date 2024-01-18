Rikishi shares major announcement surrounding The Bloodline

It looks like The Bloodline is again taking center stage on the Road to WrestleMania.

Roman Reigns vs. The Rock seems more probable now than ever before, and Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso is heavily rumored to take place at the Show of Shows, possibly for the Intercontinental Championship.

Considering Solo Sikoa picked up one of the biggest victories of his career over John Cena at Crown Jewel 2023, The Enforcer is likely to be featured on this year's Mania card in some form or fashion. Rikishi took to Instagram to disclose that he will be posting Bloodline content on TikTok.

Check out Rikishi's Instagram post below:

"I will be posting Fans @tiktok of my family in wrestling just #FatuBrand #anoaibloodline 🩸☝🏾 #Rikishi #Usos #solosikoa #paulheyman #romainreigns #rock @thesamoandynasty."

The Samoans have ruled WWE programming for over three years, with Roman Reigns as the centerpiece of the global juggernaut wrestling company. Be that as it may, Sheamus brought up some valid points prior to taking time off about The Bloodline hogging the spotlight.

Randy Orton comments on Reigns' success as The Bloodline's Head of the Table

The vast majority of the fanbase severely criticized the rise to superstardom of Roman Reigns in 2015. The year before becoming the despised top babyface of WWE, Reigns wrestled Randy Orton at SummerSlam 2014.

Despite all the hate he may have received, Roman Reigns remained the company's top guy. Eventually, fans began to side with him after he donned the role of The Head of the Table in 2020 and led his family.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Randy Orton feels that Reigns' success officially commenced when the latter faced him in 2014. On account of this, The Viper feels he gets to take half of the credit:

"I remember cutting a promo with him [Roman Reigns] around 10 years ago in the ring... I am basically telling him everything I have done and how he has done none of that. Now here we are, ten years later, I think he has main-evented WrestleMania like maybe six years in a row, or something like that. That's unheard of. It is almost like after he faced me at SummerSlam in 2014, I was like the good luck rabbit's foot or something," he said.

With their merchandise sales, Roman Reigns and The Bloodline generate good revenue for WWE today. Orton concluded with a joking remark:

"I think at least half of the credit. At least half of the credit should be mine. Does that mean I get a percentage of his merch sales?"

After defeating LA Knight at Crown Jewel 2023, The Tribal Chief has found himself in a pickle. He will defend his title at Royal Rumble against The Megastar again. But this time, he has to fend off AJ Styles and Randy Orton in a Fatal Four-Way match at Royal Rumble.

Even if The Bloodline gets involved, any of the challengers can walk away with the win without Roman Reigns getting pinned.

