Rikishi shares a photo with Jimmy Uso amid his WWE absence, spotted with Trinity Fatu

Rikishi took to social media to share a photo with his son, Jimmy Uso. The photo also featured the latter's wife and former WWE star, Trinity Fatu (FKA Naomi).

Uso is currently sidelined with a kayfabe injury after he was brutally attacked by Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa following the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event.

Taking to Instagram, Rikishi shared a selfie with Jimmy and Trinity. The WWE legend also sent a heartfelt message in the process.

"FATUS 🩸🫵🏾 Gods Gift #Blessed #Family Viia Le Atua," wrote Rikishi.

Check out the WWE legend's selfie with Jimmy and Trinity:

Amid Jimmy's absence from television, his brother Jey Uso has stepped up to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The two Anoa'i family members will collide at the upcoming SummerSlam Premium Live Event in a Tribal Combat.

Meanwhile, Trinity Fatu is currently competing under IMPACT Wrestling where she recently won the Knockouts Championship for the first time in her career.

How did Rikishi react to the Tribal Combat between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso?

On last week's episode of WWE SmackDown, The Tribal Combat between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso was officially confirmed following a confrontation between both men.

Taking to social media, Rikishi hyped up the trilogy between Reigns and Jey with a short two-word message.

He wrote:

"Run It."

In 2023, Reigns successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Cody Rhodes so far. His match against Jey Uso will be his fourth title defense of the year.

The Tribal Chief is currently on the back of two consecutive losses, losing two marquee tag team matches. At Night of Champions, Reigns and Sikoa were beaten by Owens and Zayn to retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. At Money in the Bank, the duo lost to The Usos in the Bloodline Civil War.

