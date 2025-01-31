Rikishi shares an unfortunate forecast on Solo Sikoa's future after walkout on WWE TV 

Solo Sikoa leaving the building to a chorus of boos on SmackDown a couple weeks ago has perplexed fans about his immediate future. Rikishi recently opened up about Solo and how his son could face a heartbreaking betrayal.

Sikoa faced Roman Reigns on RAW's Netflix debut, with the winner of the match becoming the one and true Tribal Chief. Solo's loss was a turning point in his character arc as the leader of The New Bloodline was greeted to loud jeers on the January 17th episode of SmackDown.

Sikoa then left the arena, much to the shock of his stablemates, Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga. During the latest episode of his "Off The Top" podcast, Rikishi addressed Solo Sikoa's status and began by claiming the chapter between his son and Roman Reigns was closed.

Rikishi felt Sikoa, unfortunately, wouldn't be able to pursue his dream of being the undisputed Tribal Chief:

"Do you know if there is a match coming between Solo and Roman? Okay. So it's done! Pretty much." [From 15:30 onwards]

Rikishi liked the prospect of seeing Jacob Fatu emerge as the new leader of Bloodline 2.0 and he also kept the door open for the group's further expansion:

"Ya (on Jacob Fatu possibly being the new leader of Bloodline 2.0). Well, there is enough of us, so, it could be very interesting." [16:00 - 16:18]

Rikishi imagines Jacob Fatu turning on Solo Sikoa

Roman Reigns' victory has cast a dark cloud over Solo Sikoa and his version of The Bloodline.

Jacob Fatu has started to get more vocal with each passing day and Rikishi could foresee a scenario where the Samoan Werewolf attacks Solo. With the Tongans also siding with Fatu, Sikoa could be in for a babyface turn and feud against the very men he brought into the WWE.

Rikishi is excited to see how the story will pan out, as he continued:

"Who turns babyface? If in case they decide to go with Jacob and Solo, if Jacob turns on Solo, it could go either way. You know, the Warewolf switched up on the guy who had a lot of heat? Or they might seem some type of way for Solo depending on how Jacob does. Do the Tongan brothers jump in with Jacob and jump Solo? I don't know. We've got to watch this thing play out." [17:26 - 18:03]

Nobody knows what's next for Solo Sikoa after his shocking walk-out on SmackDown but it could prove to be a pivotal moment in the Bloodline storyline.

Please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

