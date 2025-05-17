Rikishi shares update backing controversial Bloodline member to win Money in the Bank

Rikishi has been supporting his sons from the background throughout their rise to fame in WWE. After backing Jey Uso to win the World Championship at WrestleMania, it seems that the Hall of Famer is now backing his youngest son to potentially become his next challenger.
The real-life Bloodline member shared an image of Solo Sikoa on his Instagram holding the Money in the Bank contract and captioned it with Sikoa's theme song lyric, "Taking it ALL." The former Tribal Chief won the MITB qualifier match this past Friday on SmackDown.
Could it finally be time for Solo Sikoa to step up and prove that he has what it takes to make it as a solo star and a potential World Champion?
What was Sabu really like? More info HERE.
Despite being on SmackDown, with John Cena's retirement tour taking all the headlines, it wouldn't be too surprising if Solo Sikoa won the Money in the Bank contract and cashed it in on the World Heavyweight Champion instead.
After all, the winner can choose to challenge whoever they want to a match or just cash in when they see the champion at their weakest. Traditionally, the Money in the Bank contract has been most associated with heels since it is seen as a sneaky way to cut corners and become champion, so Solo Sikoa would be the perfect winner.
Rikishi watched Jimmy Uso get kicked out of Money in the Bank
Rikishi's other son, Jimmy Uso, was in the same qualifying match as Solo Sikoa this past Friday, but came up short when his younger brother was able to get the pin.
Unless there is a last-chance qualifying match for all of the losers in the build-up, Jimmy Uso won't be part of the match this year.
Of course, it would be interesting to see which one of his sons Rikishi backed if they were both part of the Money in the Bank ladder match on June 7th.