Rikishi shares update backing controversial Bloodline member to win Money in the Bank

Rikishi has been supporting his sons from the background throughout their rise to fame in WWE. After backing Jey Uso to win the World Championship at WrestleMania, it seems that the Hall of Famer is now backing his youngest son to potentially become his next challenger.

Ad

The real-life Bloodline member shared an image of Solo Sikoa on his Instagram holding the Money in the Bank contract and captioned it with Sikoa's theme song lyric, "Taking it ALL." The former Tribal Chief won the MITB qualifier match this past Friday on SmackDown.

Could it finally be time for Solo Sikoa to step up and prove that he has what it takes to make it as a solo star and a potential World Champion?

Ad

Trending

Ad

What was Sabu really like? More info HERE.

Despite being on SmackDown, with John Cena's retirement tour taking all the headlines, it wouldn't be too surprising if Solo Sikoa won the Money in the Bank contract and cashed it in on the World Heavyweight Champion instead.

After all, the winner can choose to challenge whoever they want to a match or just cash in when they see the champion at their weakest. Traditionally, the Money in the Bank contract has been most associated with heels since it is seen as a sneaky way to cut corners and become champion, so Solo Sikoa would be the perfect winner.

Ad

Rikishi watched Jimmy Uso get kicked out of Money in the Bank

Rikishi's other son, Jimmy Uso, was in the same qualifying match as Solo Sikoa this past Friday, but came up short when his younger brother was able to get the pin.

Unless there is a last-chance qualifying match for all of the losers in the build-up, Jimmy Uso won't be part of the match this year.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Of course, it would be interesting to see which one of his sons Rikishi backed if they were both part of the Money in the Bank ladder match on June 7th.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Phillipa Mariee Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.



Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.



Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.



Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.



She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.



Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee Know More