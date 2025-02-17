Rikishi shares update on real-life Bloodline member who underwent open-heart surgery

Rikishi recently shared a brief update on a real-life member of The Bloodline, who underwent open-heart surgery. The WWE Hall of Famer also showed his gratitude to all those who donated money and sent prayers for his cousin, Samu Anoa'i.

Samu had multiple stints in WWE, including Samula as part of The Wild Samoans. He's the son of Afa Sr. and the brother of pro wrestlers Manu and L.A. Smooth. He's the cousin of Roman Reigns, Rosey, Yokozuna, Rikishi, Umaga, and Tama of The Islanders.

According to a previous report, Samu was scheduled to undergo open-heart surgery last Monday. The 61-year-old initially had a bad case of kidney stones that led to a heart attack and sepsis. He was able to recover but needed a surgical procedure.

Speaking on a recent episode of his Off The Top podcast, Rikishi was asked by his co-host about any news on Samu. The Hall of Famer explained that his cousin was going through health complications and wouldn't make further updates without permission from Samu's wife and siblings.

"Samu is doing good, you know? I got a a text from his daughter and they wanted me to see the GoFundMe page, and normally, I don't do stuff like that. ... He's going through health complications, and so I wait till the right time to let his wife or some of his siblings or his kids to kind of talk about it. ... I just ask that everybody to send the prayers and just do what you can and just know we appreciate all the help," Rikishi said. [From 39:16 - 40:05]

Samu was diagnosed with liver cancer back in 2017 and underwent transplant surgery in 2019. He signed a WWE Legends deal in 2022, while his son Lance Anoa'i recently returned to the company and will be part of the newly formed Evolve brand.

Rikishi agrees with Jey Uso's decision to challenge Gunther

On last week's edition of WWE RAW, Jey Uso announced that he would be challenging Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. Jey's father, Rikishi, agreed to his decision and explained on his podcast why it was the right thing to do.

"I think Jey made the right decision. There's history there between him and Gunther. You know, after not getting the job done in two opportunities, this means something now. You're getting a third time to crack at this thing here but the only difference is, it is on the biggest, Grandest Stage of Them All," the Hall of Famer said. [From 25:44 - 26:24]

Jey Uso vs. Gunther will likely headline one of the two nights of WrestleMania 41. "Main Event" Jey earned the opportunity after winning the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

