Rikishi teases blockbuster new addition to The Bloodline after WWE Royal Rumble

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi has seemingly teased a new addition to The Bloodline after the conclusion of Royal Rumble 2024.

Led by Roman Reigns, The Bloodline has been one of the most dominating factions in WWE over the past few years. However, the group has somewhat taken a back seat in the last several months, and were also possibly weakened due to Jey Uso walking out on his family members.

Rikishi recently teased another addition to the heel faction. The Hall of Famer took to social media to hype a member of his legendary Samoan family, Jacob Fatu, who is reportedly a free agent now. Rikishi asked fans about the next destination for Jacob, while also teasing the powerhouse joining forces with The Bloodline by using the blood drop emoticon and Roman Reigns' iconic 'Believe That' line.

"@SAMOANWEREWOLF get ready. You’re on another level in the squared circle nobody can touch YOU .. #BelieveThat. The name is #JACOBFATU #FreeAgent #2024. Where should he go @wwe or @aew????"

Jacob Fatu is one of the most intimidating names to have stepped inside the squared circle. The 31-year-old was formerly signed to MLW and also wrestled frequently on the independent circuit.

Other than Rikishi, another Hall of Famer wants WWE to sign Jacob Fatu

Rikishi is apparently not the only one who is a big advocate of Jacob Fatu signing with WWE. Booker T had also showered praise on the Samoan star, stating that he was trying his best to get the star to ink a deal with the Stamford-based promotion.

“That’s my game plan, man," Booker T said. "That’s my game plan. I’m working as hard as I possibly can. Let me just say it right now. I’m giving a big shout out to Jacob Fatu. This is a guy who’s been working his a** off out there on the indie scene, grinding. The thing is, sometimes we make mistakes, but when we atone for those mistakes, that’s when somebody just needs to give you a chance, and for me, someone gave me a chance and look what it's done for me." [H/T Wrestling News]

Jacob Fatu was apparently present in the audience at Royal Rumble where he watched his family members in action. The star also sent a heartfelt message to Naomi after she made her return to WWE in the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

