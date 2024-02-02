Rikishi tells Bloodline member to "stick to the plan"

WWE legend Rikishi had a message for a member of The Bloodline in his new Instagram story.

Solo Sikoa has been a member of Roman Reigns' Bloodline for about two years now. He joined forces with The Tribal Chief after helping him defeat Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle 2022. Sikoa has been presented as a major threat to WWE's babyfaces since then. His biggest victory came against WWE legend John Cena at last year's Crown Jewel event.

In a new Instagram story, WWE legend Rikishi had a message for his son. Here's what he wrote:

"Stick to the plan. Still RISE."

Solo Sikoa on being a member of The Bloodline

So far, Sikoa has impressed a lot of fans with his work as Roman Reigns' henchman in The Bloodline. He has helped Reigns defeat some of WWE's biggest names.

At WrestleMania 39, it was Sikoa's interference that led to Reigns picking up a victory over Cody Rhodes, thus preventing the latter from finishing the story.

In a chat with Sports Illustrated, The Enforcer shared his thoughts on being a part of The Bloodline:

"I’m supposed to be here. I’m not going to run away from something I was born to do. Roman was born to be champion. The Usos were born to be the greatest tag-team champions. We were born to do this. Now we’re doing it for real. It’s my job to show I can hold my own. I’m with my family, so that makes it a whole lot easier. [I'm] The heavy machinery, the juggernaut, that’s who I am. I want that fight—anytime, anywhere. Umaga wasn’t scared to fight anyone. Neither am I." [H/T SI]

Sikoa was instrumental in Reigns retaining his Undisputed WWE Universal title at Royal Rumble 2024. He attacked Randy Orton during the final moments of the Fatal Four-Way match. Many fans are speculating that Sikoa will take on The Viper at WrestleMania 40.

What do you make of Rikishi's cryptic message to Solo?

