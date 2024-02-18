Rikishi has a three-word reaction to Taylor Swift 'acknowledging' Roman Reigns

WWE Hall of Famer and real-life Bloodline member Rikishi reacted to an edited picture of Taylor Swift acknowledging Roman Reigns.

The American singer-songwriter was recently in attendance for the Super Bowl LVIII, where her boyfriend Travis Kelce, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs in the National Football League, won his third Super Bowl. During the Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers game last Sunday, the 14-time Grammy Award winner threw up the "We The Ones" gesture that The Bloodline and others commonly used in WWE, mostly to acknowledge The Tribal Chief.

Fans were quick to edit Swift in a picture of The Bloodline. The photo went viral on social media and has now grabbed the attention of Rikishi, who posted the same on Instagram along with a three-word message.

"Who invited swifty ??? !!" Rikishi shared.

What the future has in store for The Bloodline remains to be seen.

Rikishi weighed in on Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and The Rock's storyline in WWE

The Rock and Roman Reigns looked set to collide at WrestleMania XL after the former seemingly convinced Cody Rhodes to give up his spot. However, The American Nightmare changed his mind at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event in Las Vegas, Nevada, and declared that he would face The Tribal Chief at The Showcase of Immortals.

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi also shared his thoughts on the surprising turn of events on his Off The Top podcast:

"For me I would love to see Cody finally finish the story, right? But, when you look from a business standpoint, do we take it to just thinking about the one person or do we think about what's going to continue to put a**es in seats? Because right now, it's really really hard to beat Roman Reigns."

The Samoan Stinker went on:

"If there's another person that can step in Roman's shoes and put a**es and seats if not like him or more, then you can rest assured WWE or TKO now, is going to be able to give that person an opportunity. Now what I didn't see and what probably should have happened, the only way something like this will probably happen with Cody if in case they gotta have The Rock [vs.] Roman first. They have to have that. Now I can see that and then possibly, Roman would probably take a back seat to Rock, Bloodline lays down for The Bloodline and then you want to push Cody to the next level, in comes Cody vs. The Rock for WrestleMania, that will complete the story."

Roman Reigns and The Rock were present on SmackDown this past Friday, where they addressed the fallout from the Press Event last week. The duo also confirmed their alliance, which could spell trouble for Cody Rhodes.

