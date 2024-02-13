Rikishi weighs in on The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes' situation for WWE WrestleMania 40

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi shared his unfiltered thoughts on the big WrestleMania 40 main event drama involving The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes.

After the controversial WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event ending, Triple H announced on SmackDown that Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship is locked for the WrestleMania 40 main event, which has left Dwayne Johnson without a spot for now.

With The American Nightmare wanting to finish the story and The Great One vs. The Tribal Chief being a blockbuster match, many critics and veterans have weighed in on the hottest storyline in recent history.

Speaking on his Rikishi Off the Top podcast, the 58-year-old legend threw his two cents on the high-stakes drama brewing between The Rock, Rhodes, and Roman Reigns.

"For me I would love to see Cody finally finish the story, right? But, when you look from a business standpoint, do we take it to just thinking about the one person or do we think about what's going to continue to put assets and seats? Because right now, it's really really hard to beat Roman Reigns," he said.

Rikishi added:

"If there's another person that can step in Roman's shoes and put assets and seats if not like him or more, then you can rest assured WWE or TKO now, is going to be able to give that person an opportunity. Now what I didn't see and what probably should have happened, the only way something like this will probably happen with Cody if in case they gotta have The Rock (vs) Roman first. They have to have that. Now I can see that and then possibly, Roman would probably take a back seat to Rock, Bloodline lays down for The Bloodline and then you want to push Cody to the next level, in comes Cody vs. The Rock for WrestleMania, that will complete the story." [17:13 - 18:52]

Cody Rhodes will get his revenge on The Rock

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, the former Intercontinental Champion appeared in front of the crowd and addressed the WrestleMania XL Kickoff media event.

During the press event, Reigns took the first shot at Cody's late father, Dusty Rhodes. However, The American Nightmare did not hold back and stated if The Tribal Chief's ancestor were alive, they would be ashamed of him.

Things got heated after The Brahma Bull slapped and cussed the 38-year-old WWE star for bringing up the Samoan family members. This week on RAW, Rhodes mentioned that he did not say anything to trigger The Rock, yet he got physical.

Since Dwayne Johnson put his hands on The American Nightmare, the latter star asserted he is going to hit back. Fans will be on the edge of their seats for the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown when Roman Reigns and The Great One will appear on the show alongside Paul Heyman.

