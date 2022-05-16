"I'm voting for him!" – WWE Hall of Famer on The Rock potentially running for US President

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi came out in support of his real-life cousin The Rock, saying he'd vote for The Great One should he ever decide to run for the United States Presidency.

Despite Dwayne Johnson making a name for himself as both a wrestler and actor, there has been a rallying cry from a strong section of the US public in recent years for the former WWE Champion to throw his name into the running to become US President. While it may seem slightly absurd for an actor to take on one of the most important jobs in the world, the US has shown they are open to electing an individual who made a career outside of politics as President.

Speaking to Brandon Robinson of Bally Sports, Rock's cousin Rikishi declared that he'd vote for The Braham Bull if he ever chose to run:

"I’m voting for him! I don’t know about being the Vice President… [laughs] I’ll be voting for him though because I’m not the political cat; I’m just the cat who supports the people!" (H/T: WrestlingInc)

newsweek.com/46-want-dwayne… Not sure our Founding Fathers ever envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club - but if it ever happens it’d be my honor to serve the people Not sure our Founding Fathers ever envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club - but if it ever happens it’d be my honor to serve the people 🙏🏾💪🏾🇺🇸 newsweek.com/46-want-dwayne…

The Rock has himself addressed rumors of him running for President, with the star not shying away from the possibility of one day becoming the leader of the free world.

Will The Rock perform at WrestleMania next year?

With Roman Reigns having held a vice-like grip over his family and WWE in recent years, many hope that The Head of the Table may soon battle his family at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles next year.

According to reports, WWE's current plan for the main event of the next Showcase of the Immortals is a match between the two heads of the Anoa'i family, The Rock and Roman Reigns.

Seeds continue to be planted for the match in various forms of media. Last month, during an episode of the biographical series Young Rock, a scene between a much younger Roman Reigns and a fresh-faced Dwayne Johnson implied that a 'Mania match involving the pair might be on the cards.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo On Young Rock, The Rock teased a match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. On Young Rock, The Rock teased a match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. https://t.co/tbaIPd7lyC

At the moment, the dream match between Roman Reigns and The Rock is a mixture of fantasy booking and speculation. However, with WrestleMania 39 in LA, WWE will undoubtedly look to bring in as many A-List names to the show as possible.

