Rikishi wants WWE to sign 30-year-old "Ultimate Athlete"; sends them a message

Rikishi has a star that he believes WWE should be signing, and he has made no qualms about letting the company know it. Taking to social media, he sent out an appeal to WWE, AEW, and other companies to start bidding on the star. The star in question, Jessica Roden, was trained by the Hall of Famer.

Roden is no stranger to the wrestling industry, either. Other than being trained by the Anoa'i family member, she has also competed on AEW Dark in the past. Going by the name J Rod as well, she's competed in two AEW matches on Dark and Dark Elevation. On the first occasion, she lost to Mercedes Martinez, and on the second occasion, she lost in a tag team match to Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose.

Rikishi's message was simple. He said that Roden had trained under him and felt that she was ready for the biggest shows. He tagged WWE, letting them know. He also tagged AEW and NJPW as well.

He also shared a video of her working out along with the appeal to the different promotions.

"Her name is @jsroden JESSICA RODEN @knokxpro @SamoanDynasty1 trained .. The industry’s below let the bids began for this Ultimate Athlete #JROD #SheReady #SMARTS @wwe @aew @njpw1972"

Fans may not have to wait long for news about Rikishi's student Jessica Roden

In a recent report, it came out that Roden is already set to go to WWE to try her luck. Rikishi's message might have done the trick.

She will be at the WWE Performance Center tryouts that are taking place at a later time this week in Orlando, Florida.

While fans will have to wait to see if she ends up signed to the company or not, clearly, that's not her only option if her previous performances at AEW are any indication.

The coming months might see Roden debut in one of the companies and begin to make a name for herself.

