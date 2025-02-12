Rikishi warns Penta with a Jacob Fatu threat; sends a message to both WWE Superstars

Rikishi has sent a message to Penta, putting the new WWE Superstar on notice. He shared a photo on social media with Penta, Jacob Fatu, and Haku.

Penta debuted on the second-ever episode of RAW on Netflix after WWE teased his debut for multiple weeks. He recently competed in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble, entering as the second entrant in the match, lasting over 40 minutes.

On Instagram, Rikishi warned Penta and hyped up Fatu at the same time:

"Let’s US talk to YOU for a minute @penta_zero_miedo !!! His name is #JacobFatu #UltimateUce," wrote Rikishi.

Check out Rikishi's Instagram post:

Rikishi discussed Jacob Fatu's promo skills, claims he doesn't like following scripts

Rikishi has admitted WWE will soon find out that Jacob Fatu doesn't like following scripts and is a natural on the mic.

Speaking on the Off The Top podcast, the Anoa'i family legend had this to say regarding The Samoan Werewolf:

"The WWE is going to find out too, they have been given the green light for Jacob to speak on the mic and do a few promo segments behind the scenes. Jacob is a natural at it. He might not follow the whole script the way it's supposed to be said, but who does? Good workers, you just give me the bullet points and I put it in my own words. That's pretty much what I've seen in the past with Jacob and his promos."

Jacob Fatu will be in action against Damian Priest and Braun Strowman on the upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown. The winner of the Triple Threat Match will earn a spot in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

Fatu and Strowman have been feuding for weeks. The former Universal Champion was left in a bloody mess by the 32-year-old at the latest Saturday Night's Main Event. Strowman got one over Fatu after eliminating him from the Royal Rumble Match.

