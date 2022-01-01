"He's the only one that knew" – Former WWE star reveals ringside reaction to The Undertaker's streak ending

Brock Lesnar ending The Undertaker's streak at WrestleMania 30 is one of the most shocking moments in wrestling history.

Former WWE star Ricardo Rodriguez opened up about the ringside reaction to the match's finish during an interview with Jon Alba for AdFreeShows.com. Ricardo Rodriguez was at the Spanish announcer's desk when Brock Lesnar pinned The Undertaker, and he was admittedly surprised by the bout's outcome.

Unlike him, Rodriguez revealed that his broadcast partner Carlos Cabrera knew about the planned ending in advance. The former WWE manager was confused as Brock Lesnar's music wasn't played immediately after the final pinfall. Rodriguez recalled how almost every startled fan in the arena stayed quiet after Brock Lesnar conquered the streak:

"The only one that knew was Carlos Cabrera; he's the only one that knew. When the pin happened, I thought that The Undertaker was going to kick out; that's what I thought happened. They didn't play the music or anything, and I was about to speak, and then Carlos just grabbed my hand, and I looked at him, and he knew. That was such a surreal moment; the whole arena went quiet for how big of a moment, nobody reacted, everybody stayed quiet." (H/t - WrestlingInc)

Should Bray Wyatt have broken The Undertaker's streak instead of Brock Lesnar?

WWE still gets criticism for allowing Brock Lesnar to overcome the streak as pundits believe the company had other superstars who could have benefitted more from the win.

Vince Russo recently revealed why Bray Wyatt would have been the ideal candidate to end the streak. The former WWE writer felt Wyatt had all the tools to become the next Undertaker.

Here's what Russo said about the missed opportunity on a recent 'Writing with Russo' episode:

"That should have been the passing of the torch, and to me… wow, bro, wow. That guy had every single tool to be the next Undertaker… I don't work there; you don't work there. What really went on behind the scenes? What kind of conversations went down? Who knows?"

What are your memories of the streak? Did WWE make the right call by having Brock Lesnar go over The Undertaker at WrestleMania?

