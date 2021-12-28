Vince Russo thinks released WWE Superstar should have been the next Undertaker (Exclusive)

According to Vince Russo, WWE should have booked Bray Wyatt to end The Undertaker’s undefeated streak at WrestleMania.

The Undertaker won 21 consecutive matches at the event between 1991 and 2013 before losing against Brock Lesnar in 2014. The following year, The Deadman bounced back from his unexpected defeat by beating Wyatt at WrestleMania 31.

Russo, WWE’s former head writer, told Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone that Wyatt deserved to score a career-defining win over the WWE icon:

“No question, without a shadow of a doubt, if they would have handled this correctly, Bray Wyatt should have been the next Undertaker. Without a shadow of a doubt. From the minute that guy came up, he should have been untouchable and all roads should have led to [defeating] ‘Taker.”

Watch the video above to hear more of Vince Russo’s thoughts on the end of The Undertaker’s WrestleMania winning run.

Vince Russo wanted a torch-passing moment between Bray Wyatt and The Undertaker

Bray Wyatt’s mysterious Eater of Worlds character often drew comparisons to The Undertaker’s dark persona. Wyatt reinvented himself as The Fiend in 2019 before surprisingly receiving his release from WWE in 2021.

In Vince Russo’s opinion, Brock Lesnar should never have beaten The Undertaker at WrestleMania 30. He believes The Phenom’s undefeated streak should have remained intact by the time he faced Wyatt at WrestleMania 31:

“That should have been the passing of the torch, and to me… wow, bro, wow. That guy had every single tool to be the next Undertaker… I don’t work there, you don’t work there. What really went on behind the scenes? What kind of conversations went down? Who knows?” Russo said.

Vince Russo clarified that Bray Wyatt’s WrestleMania 30 loss to John Cena in 2014 was not the only booking decision that damaged the three-time world champion’s credibility. He thinks WWE made several mistakes with Wyatt that ultimately ruined his character.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.

Edited by Kartik Arry

LIVE POLL Q. Should Bray Wyatt have been the next Undertaker? Yes No 1 votes so far