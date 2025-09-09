  • home icon
  • "RIP my friend" - Matt Hardy sends heartbreaking message after tragic death of former WWE star Chuck Coates at 63 years of age

"RIP my friend" - Matt Hardy sends heartbreaking message after tragic death of former WWE star Chuck Coates at 63 years of age

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Sep 09, 2025 03:41 GMT
Matt Hardy has sent a heartbreaking message after the tragic death of his friend and former WWE star, Chuck Coates. The star was 63.

Cynthia, the wife of Chuck Coates, posted about the death of the beloved superstar. She said that it was not a post that she ever thought she would have to make. Her husband took his last breath at 3:44 AM while holding her hand. She asked for prayers for her family for the upcoming days. The star had been dealing with heart problems after bypass surgery.

"This is not a post I ever thought I’d have to make. My wonderful husband Chuck Coates took his last breath on earth and his first breath in Heaven at 3:44 a.m. while I held his hand. Please pray for our family as we navigate the days ahead."
Matt Hardy reacted to the news and wished his friend peace. Coates was part of OMEGA, Matt and Jeff Hardy's wrestling promotion that helped launch not only their careers but also those of Shannon Moore, Shane Helms, and many others. He revealed that Coates was a survivor of cancer and always had a positive attitude.

"RIP to my friend, Chuck Coates. He was an OMEGA guy, a staple of the NC indie scene in the 90s & a human being of the highest quality. Chuck was a cancer survivor who always carried a positive & uplifting attitude everywhere he went. Saw him for the last about a month ago at @wrestlecon SummerSlam. Rest in peace & power, my friend!" Hardy wrote.
Matt Hardy has helped former WWE star Chuck Coates in the past

Chuck Coates worked for both WCW and WWE, helping to put over several stars and working against some of the biggest names in the business. He faced Kurt Angle, Stone Cold, Andre the Giant, Sting, Lex Luger, and many others.

Back in 2013, Matt Hardy brought OMEGA back for an event titled Chinlock for Chuck. The event was a fundraising one that saw proceeds go to Chuck, who, at the time, was suffering from Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.

We at Sportskeeda send our heartfelt condolences to the family at this time.

Edited by Angana Roy
