"You have it" - Triple H claims that he is going to take WWE to new places by working with a newly signed superstar 

Triple H has claimed that going forward WWE is only going to get bigger as a company.

Speaking to Logan Paul in a recent appearance on his IMPAULSIVE podcast, The Game praised the former for bringing his passion to the company and also thanked him for the same.

According to Triple H, he and the rest of the company's management team will take WWE to places it has never been before by working with superstars like Logan.

"For me, thank you for the passion, not everybody has it. Some people come in here differently and you have it and thank you for having it and I look forward to it. We're gonna take WWE to places it's never been and how we're going to partially do that is by working with people like you that can help us places that we haven't even thought of yet, for sure, and vice versa," said Triple H. [1:12:20 – 1:13:39]

Triple H also discussed what it is like to compete in WWE and fighting Floyd Mayweather

During the same episode of IMPAULSIVE, Logan Paul and Triple H also briefly discussed Paul's iconic boxing match against Floyd Mayweather.

The Game mentioned that in boxing the main focus is on the opponent, whereas in wrestling, the focus remains on the fans and their reactions from time to time.

"You box a dude like Floyd (Mayweather), you have one focus, right?... An athletic event is different, you have one focus it's the person in front of you. You're not so worried about fans, you're not so worried about the reactions. Like I'm trying not to get tagged and get knocked out and embarrass myself in front of the world or whatever it is, your focus is clean. Our job is to make them go crazy, your focus is on their reaction."

Logan Paul recently shared his excitement to be a part of WWE and stated that he wants to perform all over the world and travel everywhere.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Impaulsive and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Who does Cesaro think is the best wrestler in the world? Click here to find out, folks.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far