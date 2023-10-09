Rising 28-year-old star quietly moved to SmackDown roster after big upset over Austin Theory

Austin Theory hasn't been having a good few weeks on SmackDown. Despite having the Australian Grayson Waller by his side, he recently found himself facing a crushing defeat. After that, the star who defeated him has quietly been moved to SmackDown.

The superstar mentioned is none other than 28-year-old Dragon Lee. He made his name in NXT this year, and recently came into a bigger spotlight when he fell short to Dominik Mysterio in a great match on RAW. He has been dabbling in and out of the main roster for a little while now, and it seems like he has officially been called up to SmackDown.

The "WWE Superstars" page on the official website, which lists the entire roster, mentions the brand that each superstar is assigned to. When clicking on Dragon Lee's page, it shows the "SmackDown" logo above it, indicating that he has been quietly shifted to the blue brand following his win over Austin Theory:

What are WWE's current plans for Austin Theory?

While some could argue that Austin Theory hasn't been pushed as heavily as a singles star since losing the United States Championship to Rey Mysterio, his segment with The Rock is an indicator that WWE still has big plans for him.

However, they seem to have either halted that for the time being, or gone in a slightly different direction, as he is now teaming up with Grayson Waller. The Australian star hasn't wrestled too much on the main roster, but he has been featured hosting several top stars and legends.

He is also notably the second-last man that Edge faced in WWE before he made the jump to AEW.

However, it's yet to be seen how impactful the duo of Theory and Grayson Waller will be on SmackDown.

Do you like the pairing, or is it too randomly put together for you?