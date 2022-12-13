In recent weeks, many WWE NXT stars have wrestled on WWE Main Event prior to Monday Night RAW. According to PWInsider, two of NXT's rising stars have been spotted ahead of tonight's RAW, indicating that matches might be set for WWE Main Event.

Many NXT stars, including Joe Gacy, Trick Williams, JD McDonagh, Zoey Stark, and Alba Fyre have wrestled on WWE Main Event in recent weeks. The matches are scheduled to give NXT stars a chance to perform in front of a traveling audience before being called up to the WWE main roster. Fightful Select recently reiterated that talent working Main Event does not always imply an impending call-up to the main roster.

According to PWInsider, NXT stars Edris Enofe and Malik Blade are backstage at tonight's RAW, presumably to work the Main Event tapings. They were last seen competing in tag team action on last week's episode of NXT, losing to Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen.

The Triple H era and Shawn Michaels' leadership of NXT could do wonders for the NXT Superstars on the main roster. Only time will tell how they take advantage of the opportunity.

This week's WWE Monday Night RAW will feature two number one contender's matches

This week on WWE's red brand, there will be two matches with title implications involving the show's top superstars.

The first match will feature Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley to determine who will be the number one contender for Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Championship, and the second match will feature Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins to determine who will be the number one contender for Austin Theory's United States Championship.

The Five Feet of Fury and The Role Model both won their Triple Threat matches to earn a spot in their match. Bayley defeated Rhea Ripley and Asuka while Alexa defeated Becky Lynch and Nikki Cross.

On the other hand, The Visionary and The All Mighty got into a verbal spat that escalated into a brawl, with Bobby spearing WWE official Petey Williams to end the segment. Backstage, Adam Pearce confronted Lashley, warning him that if the incident occurred again, his hands would be tied and strict actions would be taken against the former WWE Champion.

The rivalry between The Revolutionary and The All Mighty was highlighted when Rollins defeated Lashley for the US Championship following a brutal attack from Brock Lesnar. Rollins later lost the title to Austin Theory in a triple threat match that also featured Bobby Lashley.

With the title match implications, WWE RAW could be very exciting this week, and fans will be eager to see who comes out on top in their respective number one contender's matches.

