"Something that we haven't seen before" - Rising star on Brock Lesnar and Logan Paul's epic WWE SummerSlam moments (Exclusive)

Michelle Green believes WWE created a moment that fans will remember for a long time when Brock Lesnar faced Roman Reigns at SummerSlam.

Green, an up-and-coming wrestler from Switzerland, currently performs for companies including Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW). She attended SummerSlam as a fan and witnessed the moment when Lesnar used a tractor to elevate the ring.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta, Green gave her take on the never-before-seen stunt:

“I think it was a great moment that was created, and one that transcended into all of media. I think pro wrestling always strives to become bigger, and having the tractor there is something that we haven’t seen before.” [5:46 - 6:00]

Watch the video above to hear Green and OVW owner Al Snow talk about Glenn Jacobs’ legacy in the wrestling business as Kane.

WWE showed Michelle Green on camera at SummerSlam

Logan Paul produced one of the most eye-catching moments of the night when he sent The Miz through the announce table with a frog splash.

Michelle Green | Wrestler @immichellegreen WWE TV DEBUT . Did you catch me at @wwe ?



Get your Michelle Green Merchandise - Available in my SHOP. Worldwide shipping. Link in bio.



WATCH the awesome match WWE TV DEBUT. Did you catch me at @wwe #SummerSlam Get your Michelle Green Merchandise - Available in my SHOP. Worldwide shipping. Link in bio.WATCH the awesome match @mikethemiz vs @LoganPaul on THE WWE Network and ON @peacockTV . 🌟 WWE TV DEBUT 🌟. Did you catch me at @wwe #SummerSlam 😊? ➡️ Get your Michelle Green Merchandise - Available in my SHOP. Worldwide shipping. Link in bio. WATCH the awesome match @mikethemiz vs @LoganPaul on THE WWE Network and ON @peacockTV . https://t.co/LokXw7gtyk

Green, whose reaction was captured by WWE’s cameras, was impressed with the YouTube sensation’s high-flying move:

“Likewise, Logan Paul having his huge frog splash and moment and amazing performance at SummerSlam is something that’s very mesmerizing and exciting to be part of as a fan and as a pro wrestler because of course we all strive to create these moments,” Green continued. [6:01 - 6:19]

Green also spoke in the interview about her admiration for Beth Phoenix and Charlotte Flair.

Which moment did you enjoy more - Brock Lesnar’s tractor spot or Logan Paul’s frog splash? Let us know in the comments section below.

You can watch OVW’s weekly television show every Wednesday on FITE TV.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

A wrestling legend is worried that CM Punk may make a major move against AEW. More details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far