"A force to be reckoned with" - WWE's Beth Phoenix and Charlotte Flair receive praise from rising star (Exclusive)

Michelle Green believes Beth Phoenix and Charlotte Flair are two of the best wrestlers in recent WWE history.

Born in Switzerland, Green wrestles in the United States for companies including Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW). She also trained at Glenn Jacobs and Dr. Tom Prichard’s Jacobs-Prichard Wrestling Academy (JPWA) in Knoxville, Tennessee.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta, Green praised former OVW star Phoenix as an in-ring competitor. She also mentioned that Flair is her favorite wrestler:

“I think all the female pro wrestlers have created something, especially Beth Phoenix,” Green said. “She’s very strong, extremely talented, and just a force to be reckoned with in the ring. Something that always strikes me is that often people ask, ‘Who’s your favorite wrestler?’ When I mention my favorite wrestler, in this case Charlotte Flair, people go, ‘Well, but who is your male favorite wrestler?’ but it doesn’t have to be like that. You can have your preference of course out of everyone.” [6:35 - 7:11]

Michelle Green is set to appear for a WWE-affiliated company

Westwide Xtreme Wrestling (wXw) is one of the most popular wrestling companies in Europe. Many of the German promotion’s past events are available to watch on the WWE Network.

Michelle Green will appear at wXw’s Femme Fatales show on Saturday. She is also due to wrestle in her home country of Switzerland for the first time next month:

“I’m going to be in wXw’s Femme Fatales event, so this will be an exciting full circle moment, as that is one of the schools where I trained at in Germany and of course one of the leading platforms that there is in Europe, and also affiliated with the WWE Network,” Green said. “On the 15th of October, I’ll also be in Switzerland having my first wrestling match in Switzerland, as I have been trained in the US and performing there for now.” [3:32 - 4:03]

