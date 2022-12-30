Rising superstar claims Adam Pearce saved him after being assaulted by 35-year-old SmackDown star

Adam Pearce always has a lot on his plate, as he is the active main authority figure on both RAW and SmackDown. He has had his hands full on the blue brand, and rising superstar JT Energy has said that it was the WWE official who saved him after being attacked by 35-year-old SmackDown star Bray Wyatt.

JT Energy is a rising professional wrestler with seven years of in-ring experience. He is a graduate of the Black & Brave Wrestling Academy - partially owned by Seth Rollins. While he had his first WWE appearance as an enhancement talent in 2019, he played the role of a cameraman who was attacked by Bray Wyatt.

Speaking to wrestling legend Bill Apter in a Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive, JT Energy detailed his point of view as Bray Wyatt attacked him:

"As the promo went on, it seemed to me that Bray [Wyatt] lost his train of thought. And as Bray lost his train of thought, he fumbled his words, and then he set the microphone down and then he crouched down. And when he took his face away from the crowd, I made sure to do my due diligence and I wanted to get that camera shot and show people the emotions on Bray's face. And as I got closer, I don't know what hit me - I had Bray Wyatt's fingers jammed down my throat." (2:01-2:37)

He credited Adam Pearce and other WWE officials and referees for saving him from further damage:

"The instant shock overtook me. If you watch the footage back, at first I'm just grabbing because I don't know what's happened to me. And as I start to realize, I drop the camera, I try to grab Bray's arm, but the power that he holds within his body, I was helpless. Before I knew it, I was thrown to the mat. And as I was thrown to the mat trying to reach out for help, my head started to get bashed into the mat over and over and over. Just as I thought I was about to pass out, I was thankfully pulled out of the ring by WWE officials and WWE referees. I had Adam Pearce, who led the charge down the aisle, followed by many WWE referees and producers." (2:43-3:43)

You can watch the full video below:

Adam Pearce has had tough decisions to make lately

Adam Pearce recently had to make the difficult decision of firing top RAW Superstar and 2-time WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. It happened after he warned Lashley not to lay his hands on a WWE official again.

After losing to Seth Rollins a #1 contenders match for the United States Title, Lashley would shove Pearce away, causing the authority figure to fire him.

However, the following week on RAW, Pearce revealed that things cooled down and he had a talk with Bobby Lashley - revealing that it's just a matter of when and not if he returns.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

A WWE Hall of Famer states that John Cena wasn't the best athlete here!

Poll : 0 votes