Rising Superstar says she gave Ronda Rousey one of the best matches of her career in WWE

Ronda Rousey has been the talk of the town upon making a shocking return to the blue brand after she lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair. Recently, former NXT Women's Champion Raquel Rodriguez said that she gave the Baddest Woman on the Planet one of the best matches of her career.

Last year, Ronda Rousey turned heel for the first time in her WWE career and formed a new alliance with her old friend Shayna Baszler on SmackDown. Later, the two began feuding with Shotzi Blackheart and Raquel Rodriguez on the blue brand during Rousey's second reign as the champion.

On the final SmackDown of 2022, the Baddest Woman on the Planet successfully defended her title against Big Mami Cool. Speaking to Post Wrestling, the 32-year-old Superstar revealed what she learned the most from their title match and said she gave Rousey one of the best matches of her career:

"I took a lot of confidence from that [Match]. I realized, you know, I may be the new girl, I may have less experience than a lot of people but I know I can do this and being able to step into the ring with Ronda Rousey and give her one of her best matches of her career not only having one of my best matches of my career... It really boosted my confidence that much more. So I feel like I'm going into Elimination Chamber with the most amount of confidence that I've ever had in the past year being yo on SmackDown." (From 4:45 to 5:22)

After her successful title defense, Charlotte Flair returned and won the title in an impromptu match which led to Rousey going on a short hiatus.

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler are reportedly headed to WrestleMania 39 for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

Last year, Ronda Rousey formed a new alliance with Shayna Baszler and began dominating the women's division on the blue brand as the SmackDown Women's Champion.

After her loss to The Queen, the Baddest Woman on the Planet went on a hiatus only to return ahead of Elimination Chamber 2023. The duo immediately took out Natalya and Shotzi Blackheart and are booked to face them in Montreal.

According to a report from WON, Baszler and Rousey will be challenging Damage CTRL's IYO SKY and Dakota Kai for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 39.

Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures



- Wrestling Observer Newsletter



Thoughts? Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Damage CTRL for the Women's Tag Titles is planned for #WrestleMania - Wrestling Observer NewsletterThoughts? Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Damage CTRL for the Women's Tag Titles is planned for #WrestleMania.- Wrestling Observer NewsletterThoughts?

It will be interesting to see how Ronda Rousey works in the women's tag team division. She has spent the majority of her time on RAW and SmackDown as a singles competitor.

Do you think Rousey and Baszler will be the next WWE Women's Tag Team Champions? Sound off in the comment section below.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Post Wrestling and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Will a major betrayal take place at WWE Elimination Chamber? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes