Rising superstar JT Energy was the victim of an attack by Bray Wyatt. He played the role of the cameraman who Wyatt assaulted, and speaking to wrestling legend Bill Apter, he revealed whether he was going to sue the 35-year-old.

JT Energy is a student of Seth Rollins, having graduated from his Black & Brave Wrestling Academy. He has seven years of experience in the ring and, like many rising wrestlers, took the opportunity to get exposure on WWE television. It certainly worked, as several wrestling fans quickly enquired about the identity of the cameraman on SmackDown.

JT Energy told Bill Apter in a Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive that he isn't planning to sue Bray Wyatt for his recent actions:

"No, not at all. I know when it comes to World Wrestling Entertainment, I know the environment that I'm stepping into, and I know my job as a cameraman and even if I were to look at any other cameraman who stands at the sidelines of an NBA basketball game or an NFL football game, you have to be ready for anything. And that night, I just drew the unlucky card of being the cameraman that was too close to Bray Wyatt." (5:26-6:00)

JT Energy didn't find Bray Wyatt to be unstable before the attack

Earlier in the interview, JT Energy admitted that he did not expect an attack from Bray Wyatt in the same way that fans were taken by surprise. He said that Wyatt didn't seem unstable leading up to the physical altercation:

"I was almost in shock just as much as the fans in attendance were. I hadn't seen anything being a fan of WWE leading up to this where Bray... he didn't seem unstable in any shape or form." (4:13-4:30)

