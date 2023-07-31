Rising WWE Star details what fired him up during his in-ring debut against Edge

An up-and-coming WWE star recently detailed how he got himself fired up for his in-ring debut against Edge.

Grayson Waller has been one of the most consistent performers in NXT before being called up to the main roster. Since his main roster call-up, Waller has been mainly used for his talk show Grayson Waller Effect.

A couple of weeks ago, he finally made his in-ring debut against Edge. He put on a good show and earned the Rated R Superstar's respect despite losing the match.

Speaking on the MMA Hour, Grayson Waller stated that watching Reggie Miller, Conor McGregor, and Eddie Alvarez perform at Madison Square Garden got him fired up for his match.

"I'm from Australia but I understand the venue [MSG] in itself," Waller told "MMA Hour" recently. "I found out the day before that this [myself vs. Edge] was a match that could be happening. This was my first match back from injury, so I was really stressing. I sat in my hotel room and watched Reggie Miller in MSG highlights — that kinda fired me up. Was it 9 points in 8.9 seconds or something? I was watching that. I also watched Conor [McGregor], Eddie Alvarez, and all the background of that in that venue. That completely got me ready."

He continued:

"I had 24 hours, and I was super nervous, but once I started watching these people who performed in that venue and lived up to expectations, I felt 100 percent ready to go." [H/T WrestlingInc.]

Grayson Waller paid tribute to Conor McGregor during his debut against Edge

During Waller's debut, he put his hands behind his back much like Conor McGregor does during his matches. Speaking in the same interview, Waller stated that he did the gesture to pay homage to the Notorious One.

"I've always been a huge Conor fan because he is who he is," Waller said. "I think Conor's a professional wrestler. Though he's not in a professional wrestling ring, everything about him is a professional wrestler — the way he moves, builds up his fights, he's a professional wrestler. He even does the Vince [McMahon] walk and everything." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

ᴊᴇꜱꜱᴇᴊᴀᴍᴇꜱ @NotoriousJesse twitter.com/i/web/status/1… pic.twitter.com/6M7xAxRlA4 WWE superstar Grayson Waller is a Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA fan. Awesome seeing him pay respect to Conors performance vs Eddie when he fought Edge at MSG. #UFC

Although Grayson Waller is yet to win his first match on the main roster, the future still looks bright for the Aussie star.

