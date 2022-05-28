"If he's hanging around"- Rising WWE Star lays down the challenge for Roman Reigns 

WWE Superstar Carmelo Hayes name-dropped Roman Reigns, among others, as a potential opponent he would like to face down the road.

Carmelo Hayes made his debut last year and has quickly risen through the ranks of the developmental brand. He is a one-time NXT North American Champion and defeated NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong to unify the North American Championship and Cruiserweight Championship.

Speaking on The Black Announce Table podcast, Hayes listed the top stars he would like to face in his career. The former champion added that he would like to battle Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns at The Show of Shows.

"Me and Seth, it's going to happen at WrestleMania. I just feel in my soul and then there are guys like Kofi [Kingston]. I want to get in there with Big E, Xavier [Woods]. Roman [Reigns] I want to get in there with if he's hanging around. Every time I come on a podcast, I always go straight to the top man. Like yeah, Roman. That's the way it should be, though. It's down the road type of thing, but there's a lot of guys, man, I think they need me." (from 15:12 to 15:49)

Roman Reigns has teased leaving WWE on multiple occasions

Roman Reigns is one of the last megastars in WWE who has a larger-than-life personality. The Tribal Chief cemented his position at the top of the ladder at WrestleMania 38 when he defeated Brock Lesnar to unify the WWE and Universal championships.

However, the Samoan could soon be on his way out of the promotion. At a recent live event in Trenton, New Jersey, Roman stated that he's entering a new phase in his career and has no idea if he'll return to the city again.

“I’m starting to work into a new phase of my career. And I honestly don’t know if I’ll be back here again," Reigns said.

The megastar's announcement led fans to speculate that he is finally going to follow in his cousin Dwayne Johnson's footsteps to make a name for himself in Hollywood.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Damn. Roman Reigns leaving WWE would be a huge loss. Hollywood must be coming for him.



Damn. Roman Reigns leaving WWE would be a huge loss. Hollywood must be coming for him.https://t.co/5oGafLIsgm

Roman Reigns is currently embroiled in a feud with Randy Orton and Riddle. The Super King of Bros made it clear on RAW that he has unfinished business with the Bloodline and he's coming after them.

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit The Black Announce Table podcast with H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription.

What will happen to WWE without Roman Reigns? Hear it from a living legend himself.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Prem Deshpande