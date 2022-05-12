"A lot of mixed emotions"- Rising WWE Superstar reflects on getting stunned by Stone Cold Steve Austin

WWE Superstar Theory shared his thoughts on receiving a stunner from Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania.

The current United States Champion locked horns with Pat McAfee at the Show of Shows. However, Vince McMahon came out to challenge Pat after his bout against Theory.

The aftermath of the match saw Stone Cold Steve Austin dole out Stunners as he laid out all three stars in the ring.

Speaking about the iconic moment on this week's WWE The Bump, Theory stated that he has "mixed feelings" about the stunner:

"I have a lot of mixed emotions about this stunner. I was in the air for a pretty long time. Definitely a great hangtime. I don't know if I'm mad about this or just proud of it. I think I just felt like I was falling off a plane and I was just trying to figure out what was going on with my body." (from 20:20 to 21:04)

Check out the full episode of The Bump below:

Theory shared his experience of working with Stone Cold Steve Austin at WWE WrestleMania

Theory's first match at the Showcase of Immortals was iconic in many ways. Although the former NXT star couldn't put away Pat McAfee during their singles bout, the match led to Vince McMahon coming out to wrestle in his first match in 12 years.

The WWE Chairman was able to get the work done after a little assistance from Theory. However, Stone Cold Steve Austin came out to rain on their parade as he delivered stunners to all three men in the ring.

Raymond Zarille @RaymondZarille #WrestleMania Props to Austin Theory for selling the hell out of that Stone Cold Stunner #WrestleMania 38 Props to Austin Theory for selling the hell out of that Stone Cold Stunner 👏 #WrestleMania #WrestleMania38 https://t.co/OndeIA3hB0

The moment was special for the 24-year old star as he got to share the ring with two of WWE's biggest stars at the Show of Shows.

Here's what the United States Champion had to say about his experience on the season finale episode of Mark Andrews' My Love Letter to Wrestling podcast.

"This is my first time meeting Stone Cold. So I just introduced myself and everything. He hangs onto my hand and he looks me in the eyes, and he's like, ’I'll be seeing you later tonight,' and I was like, 'What?' Like, that was pretty cool. Then a little bit later, I got pulled aside and it was super private, but basically I was told what was going to happen. I was just like, 'Wait, what?' Like what’s going on?" (H/T Wrestling News).

The Theory is embroiled in a feud with Mustafa Ali after the returning star demanded a title shot. The current United States Champion is also a part of an alliance with The Miz and recently teamed up with him to defeat Ali.

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit WWE's The Bump with H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription.

Got pro wrestling running through your veins? Sign up for our exclusive newsletter right here.

Edited by Neda Ali