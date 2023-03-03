Cody Rhodes has been the talk of the town since his return from injury. Recently, former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar said that he would like to face The American Nightmare at the upcoming WrestleMania 39.

Last year, Cody Rhodes returned to WWE and defeated Seth 'Freakin' Rollins in a trilogy of matches. Despite an unfortunate pec injury sidelining him for several months, The American Nightmare is still at the top of his game. The former TNT Champion won this year's Men's Royal Rumble match and is gearing up to headline WrestleMania 39.

Several superstars on the roster have their eyes on the prize and would like an opportunity to face Cody Rhodes. Speaking on WWE Deutschland, Escobar revealed that he was once set to face Rhodes outside of WWE and would like to face him at WrestleMania. Check it out:

"Cody's someone that I wanted to fight in Mexico a few years ago. And we were set to fight at a Triple A pay-per-view, and then I left the company and didn't do it. But I think that's something that now is possible. So, that's why I would pick Cody for this Mania." (From 19:05 to 19:35)

Santos Escobar admitted that it is too late for a match with The American Nightmare at WrestleMania 39 but stated that he would still like to face him in the future.

Cody Rhodes is set to come face-to-face against Roman Reigns ahead of WrestleMania 39

In 2020, Roman Reigns returned to the company after a hiatus due to the ongoing pandemic and became the Universal Champion during the Thunderdome Era, turning heel for the first time in his career.

It's been over two years and no superstar has come close to dethroning The Tribal Chief, who has been undefeated and has not been pinned or submitted in over three years.

After overcoming Sami Zayn in his home country, Roman Reigns' next challenge is Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. However, the two superstars have not come face-to-face so far.

On the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown, The American Nightmare will appear on the blue brand and come face-to-face with The Tribal Chief ahead of their showdown at WrestleMania 39.

Do you think Roman Reigns will lose the titles at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comment section below.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit WWE and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Did a WWE legend just take a shot at Sami Zayn's physique right here?

Poll : 0 votes