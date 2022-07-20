Rising WWE Superstar names Charlotte Flair as her dream opponent

WWE NXT Superstar Tiffany Stratton has named Charlotte Flair as her dream opponent in the company.

The Queen has been at the top of the women's division since even before Stratton made her debut. During her time on the black and gold brand, she captured the NXT Women's Championship and created the Four Horsewomen in WWE.

Flair has been one of the most successful homegrown products from NXT in the past decade. Tiffany Stratton, who is currently feuding with Wendy Choo, has big aspirations in sports entertainment. Speaking on El Brunch de WWE, the rising star revealed that The Queen is her dream opponent:

"Charlotte Flair, I would love to have a match with her." [H/T - WrestlingInc]

It will be interesting to see if The Queen faces the Buff Barbie Doll in the future. Flair has been out of action since losing the SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey.

Valerie Loureda says Charlotte Flair is what led her to WWE

Charlotte Flair is one of the most polarizing figures in the women's division. She has over 10 Women's Titles and has created a legacy in sports entertainment. The Queen has been dominant across all three brands during her time in the company.

The current and new generation both respect Flair and fear entering the ring with her. Valerie Loureda, who recently signed a deal with the company, will begin training at the performance center. Speaking on Notsam Wrestling, Loureda recalled how Flair was the reason she signed with the company:

“Yeah, Charlotte Flair is what did it for me. My last fight was in November and in my mind, I was still fighting. Then, I went to WrestleMania have you guys ever been? It's just another level. You go in there and you leave different. That's what changed my mind and I just prayed for this opportunity and it came through.” [H/T - Fightful]

As time progresses it will certainly be amazing to see The Queen go head-to-head against the talent of tomorrow. Flair is currently expected to make an appearance in August.

