Rising WWE Superstar is ready for a showdown against Roman Reigns after WrestleMania 39

Roman Reigns has a monumental task at WrestleMania 39, where he is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against 'The American Nightmare' Cody Rhodes. Recently, Montez Ford of Street Profits said he would be ready to face The Tribal Chief after Mania.

Last year, Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 and unified the WWE and Universal Championship. The Tribal Chief has been undefeated in singles competition for over three years and remained as Universal Champion for over 900 days in the company.

Roman Reigns will defend his titles against hometown guy Sami Zayn before heading to WrestleMania 39. Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Montez Ford said he is confident that he can go up against The Tribal Chief if Zayn and Rhodes fail to beat him at WrestleMania 39.

"And you know, I'm not giving anything away, and like I said good luck to Sami Zayn and good luck to whoever faces Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania, but I will say that if none of them do get the job done against Roman [Reigns], I'll be here," said Ford. [From 29:10 to 29:35]

In 2021, Montez Ford faced Roman Reigns in singles match in the main event of WWE SmackDown. However, he failed to beat The Tribal Chief in his first encounter.

WrestleMania 39 will be the seventh time when Roman Reigns will be in the main event of the WWE Premium Live Event

In 2015, The Big Dog got to wrestle Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania for the WWE Championship. However, he failed to capture the gold as Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract and won.

In 2016, The Big Dog captured the WWE Championship when he defeated Triple H. The following year, he added another loss to The Undertaker's undefeated streak. In 2017, he failed to defeat Brock Lesnar again for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 34.

After nearly missing WrestleMania 35 and not appearing at WrestleMania 36, The Tribal Chief ended Night 2 of WrestleMania 37 as the Universal Champion by defeating Edge and Daniel Bryan.

Last year, he finally defeated Brock Lesnar at the Show of Shows. WrestleMania 39 will be the seventh time that Roman Reigns will be in the main event of the Grandest Stage of them All and will reach one step closer to Hulk Hogan's record of eight main events.

