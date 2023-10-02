Rising WWE Superstar set to make in-ring debut on SmackDown

WWE SmackDown has recently been star-studded, with the likes of John Cena and The Rock making their way back to the blue brand. In the middle of all this, a rising star is set to make his SmackDown in-ring debut.

On the recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, NXT star Dragon Lee was a part of the crowd. During the show, Austin Theory beat Cameron Grimes in a singles contest.

The former United States Champion, accompanied by Grayson Waller, showcased his displeasure at Dragon Lee's video package being played right before his match. Theory got involved in a shoving battle with the Luchador after his bout.

Later on during the show, WWE announced a singles match between Dragon Lee and Austin Theory for the upcoming episode of SmackDown. This match will mark the official in-ring debut of the masked man on the blue brand. It will be another perfect opportunity for Dragon Lee to showcase his talent.

Dragon Lee and Austin Theory are considered to be future main-event level Superstars by many. The two are expected to put on a great match as both youngsters have immense talent. It will be interesting to see who gets the W against their name this Friday.

Dragon Lee recently made his main roster debut on WWE RAW

Dragon Lee made his main roster debut against Dominik Mysterio in a match for the North American Championship on RAW last week. The two put on a show for the crowd to witness as both competitors maintained a great pace throughout the match.

Lee impressed the entire WWE Universe on his debut with his agility and smoothness. Unfortunately, he could not win the match, as 'Dirty" Dom hit a frog splash at the end to retain his championship.

Will Dragon Lee get his first win on the main roster this Friday? Sound off in the comments section below.

