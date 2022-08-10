Rising WWE Superstar shares never before seen video with The Undertaker; gives two-word response

WWE Superstar Theory has shared a never-before-seen video with The Undertaker.

Theory has been the talk of the town ever since he won the Money in the Bank contract at the titular premium live event last month. Vince McMahon's protege has been one of the most prominent stars on the roster in the last few months as he won both the coveted contract and was United States Champion.

The rising star recently clashed with Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam in a rematch for the title he lost at Money in the Bank. The 24-year-old shared a never-before-seen video with The Deadman on Twitter in which it looked like the veteran imparted some advice on the former NXT star.

"Endless Wisdom 🚀"

Theory was last seen at The Biggest Party of the Summer. He initially lost to Bobby Lashley in a rematch for the title in less than 5 minutes, before interfering and failing to cash in his Money in the Bank contract during the Last Man Standing match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

Damian Priest wants to face The Undertaker if he comes out of retirement

The Phenom is a legend of the business and would be a dream WrestleMania opponent for many rising stars.

Damian Priest has been incredibly vocal about his appreciation for Taker's work. Speaking to Give Me Sport, Priest expressed his interest in facing the multi-time world champion if the latter ever decided to come out of retirement:

"100% like every time I'm like, 'Never Say Never,' I'm like, well, I'm not going to (...) I can't because I'm going to believe that there's something we can do, you know (...) Yeah, that's the guy [The Undertaker] for me." (From 3:46 to 4:01)

It will be interesting to see if Priest can land a match with The Deadman in the near future. He is currently set to face Edge in his hometown on WWE RAW.

When do you think Theory will cash in his contract? Sound off in the comment section.

