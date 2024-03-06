Rita Chatterton had told Hall of Famer about Vince McMahon's alleged misconduct, says ex-WWE star (Exclusive)

According to a former WWE Superstar, Rita Chatterton had let a Hall of Famer and himself know about the alleged sexual misconduct she had received from Vince McMahon.

Rita was WWE's first-ever female referee, making her an important figure in the company's history. She had previously accused Vince McMahon of sexual misconduct, which allegedly happened inside a limousine. This had led to her receiving $11.5 million in settlement, although the former CEO had it known that the settlement was agreed upon to avoid the cost of litigation. Now, Mario Mancini has opened up on this matter.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, former WWE Superstar Mario Mancini stated that Rita had told him and Andre the Giant about the unfortunate episode.

"The question posed to me never was 'Did he r*pe Rita Chatterton?' The question posed to me was 'Did she communicate this to you in 1986?' And I said yeah she did. She told two people, me and Andre. Well Andre is dead, so guess who they came running after. And I told the truth. I'll say it now, I said it then, I'll say it now, I'll say it in the future. I didn't get a nickel out of that, god bless Rita, whatever happened with her."

He added that was "even worse stuff" that is yet to come to the limelight.

"I have known her forty years and she has slept with demons and had nightmares about him for the past 40 years, and I told her. I said, 'I hope you can rest peaceful now.' You know you got your justice. But in the interview in New York Magazine, I said there is even worse stuff than that. [6:42 onwards]

It remains to be seen how the entire situation regarding Vince McMahon and the new allegations made by former employee Janel Grant pans out.

