Alleged victim of Vince McMahon resurfaces at recent wrestling event

Two former WWE personalities recently surprised the world with their appearances at a live event. One of them is a female who had accused Vince McMahon of s*xual assault.

Rita Chatterton - WWE's first-ever female referee - was a special guest at a Dynasty show in New York on February 17. She served as the timekeeper for a match. The event was also notable for the in-ring return of former NXT star Velveteen Dream.

Rita Chatterton accused Vince McMahon in 1992 of s*xual assault. The matter resurfaced in 2022, as she demanded $11.5 million from the former WWE Chairman for the incident, which allegedly happened inside a limousine.

Check out the X posts below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart disgusted by Vince McMahon's alleged actions, apologizes to Rita Chatterton

Bret Hart is a name thrown into the mix by several of his contemporaries (and fans) as one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time.

The man himself had issues with Vince McMahon, which dates back to the Montreal Screwjob in 1997. But they later buried the hatchet and worked together on-screen in 2010.

Expand Tweet

During a recent chat with Slate, the Hall of Famer disclosed that he had ran into Rita Chatterton at a convention. She received an apology from The Hitman as the latter admittedly did not believe her accusation back in 1992.

"I just didn’t believe it. I figured Vince had too much at stake to ever do something like that. I apologized from the bottom of my heart, and I said, 'I believe that what happened to you, happened to you. And I apologize. I was wrong.'"

Hart further added that he does not respect Vince McMahon anymore:

"I think, despite all of the issues I ever had with Vince, I know, deep down, I always respected him; but now, knowing what kind of a weirdo he became, I have absolutely zero respect for him. I do not think I could ever shake his hand if he extended it. Too creepy."

In another interview recently, The Hitman spoke extensively about how his finisher - the Sharpshooter - became his own. The anecdote involves the former WWE Chairman, the late Pat Patterson, and WCW legend Konnan.